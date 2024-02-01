Pro Dell headset range helps block out annoying co-workers

New in the world of work devices is a new pro-level headset range from Dell, including a wireless model that blocks out noise from your annoying co-workers.

For a work headset, your needs are likely simpler than what you want in a pair of good headphones for music. Ideally, you want crisp audio, a clear microphone, and something that lasts a while. On that front, Dell seems to tick multiple boxes, with its Pro Wireless ANC Headset (WL5024) and wired equivalent (WH5024) packed with several premium features.

Both pro-level headsets include active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out unwanted noise, while Dell claims its AI-processing model helps better isolate human voices. The wireless model advertises up to 78 hours of battery life, needing only 15 minutes to charge enough for a full day’s work. They’re made for comfort, too, using a leatherette headband and memory foam ear cushions.

The modern workplace means noisy colleagues could be coming from inside the house. Image: supplied.

Plenty of headsets have flip-to-mute microphones, but Dell’s wireless model takes things slightly further. Via the device’s smart sensors, it detects whenever you take them off, automatically muting the conversation. Putting the headset back on turns the mic back on, handy for when you forget to flip up the boom arm.

If you’ve got a compatible Dell PC, you can easily connect the wireless headset via the brand’s Dell pair software. It also serves as the hub for controlling audio settings so you can adjust the sound to your liking. The Dell Pro Wireless ANC headset uses Bluetooth 5.3 and comes included with a USB-C adapter for computers without the wireless technology.

Dell Pro headset release date and price

Dell’s new work headsets firmly sit in the premium category, with the wired WH5024 model listed online for $228, while the wireless WL5024 version costs $518. They come above the brand’s existing 3000 series range which costs $120 and $239 respectively.

Several companies have rolled out new work-centric headsets to start the year. Just recently, Belkin revealed its $79 SoundForm Adapt headphones, made specifically for work use. Regardless of whether you work in an office, remotely, or a hybrid of the two, you have plenty of headset options in 2024.

Read more headphone news on GadgetGuy