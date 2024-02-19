Hubbl to get 18 of Australia’s most popular streaming apps

Since Foxtel announced its latest foray into the world of streaming devices, details have been scarce. Which apps will it include? How much will it cost? Now, closer to launch, Foxtel has confirmed the 18 apps that are coming to its Hubbl platform.

Late last year, Foxtel revealed Hubbl, the company’s answer to streaming fatigue in a market flooded with different services. Sitting alongside existing streaming devices like Fetch TV, the upcoming ecosystem consists of two devices: the Hubbl Hub streaming box, and a Hubbl Glass TV with built-in streaming functionality.

Heavy-hitters like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video headline the international streaming apps available at launch, alongside YouTube and Apple TV+. Every major Australian free-to-air broadcast video on demand (BVOD) app is coming too, including ABC iView and SBS On Demand.

As expected, Foxtel’s own Kayo Sports, Binge, and Flash join the party, so you can get your sports, drama, and news fix in one place. Not every app confirmed will be live on day one, however. Stan, Optus Sport, and Paramount+ are coming “soon after launch”.

Alongside Hubbl, Foxtel is launching a new streaming app called “LifeStyle”. As the name suggests, it revolves around lifestyle content, which could include shows like Gogglebox Australia and Grand Designs Australia.

Every app coming to Hubbl confirmed

As confirmed by Foxtel, these are the streaming apps available on Hubbl either at launch or shortly after:

Netflix

Disney+

Prime Video

YouTube

Apple TV+

Paramount+

Kayo Sports

Stan

Binge

Optus Sport

Flash

ABC iView

ABC Kids

SBS On Demand

7plus

9Now

10 Play

Lifestyle

While the existing Foxtel IQ5 device is for pay-TV subscribers, Hubbl promises to untether the company’s hardware from its subscription services in favour of a streaming app-agnostic approach. In addition to Fetch, Australia has multiple streaming device options beyond connected smart TVs. Hardware like the Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, and Google Chromecast also provide streaming solutions for existing TVs.

More details about Hubbl, including the release date and price, haven’t been announced yet. We’re expecting official information soon, including specifics about Hubbl Glass, described as being a “world-class TV” with a “high-quality built-in soundbar”.

