There’s another cracking sale on the entire iPhone 15 range right now, with Telstra coming through with the goods.

Between now and 18 March, you can save $300 on all iPhone 15 models – including the premium iPhone 15 Pro handset. Since Apple launched its latest phones in September last year, there have been deals aplenty, although none as big as this one.

Apple recently claimed top spot on the global smartphone seller list, dethroning long-time rival Samsung in the process. Samsung has since launched its Galaxy S24 phones, including the impressive S24 Ultra, taking a titanium leaf out of Apple’s book.

iPhone 15 sale sees Telstra slash $300 off the price

Live now on Telstra’s website is a range of seriously good discounts on recent Apple tech. All iPhone 15 variants are $300 off, while the iPhone 14 and Series 9 Apple Watches are both $200 off.

At first glance, it might seem that you need to bundle the device with one of Telstra’s plans to get the deal. Fortunately, that’s not the case. As pointed out by the OzBargain community, logging in via the My Telstra app or visiting a store in person lets you grab a discounted phone outright.

You can choose “outright” via the My Telstra app after logging in. Image: Chris Button.

Thanks to the sale, it brings the starting price for each iPhone model down to the following:

iPhone 15: $1,199 (was $1,499)

iPhone 15 Plus: $1,349 (was $1,649)

iPhone 15 Pro: $1,549 (was $1,849)

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,899 (was $2,199)

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular: $609 (was $809)

iPhone 14: $1,099 (was $1,299)

That’s a pretty sweet spread of discounts on several-month-old hardware. With the iPhone 15, Apple finally swapped out its in-house Lightning connector technology for the more widely adopted USB-C port.

While the base model benefitted from a stronger processor and the Dynamic Island widget, the Pro and Pro Max received the biggest upgrades. Adept at photography and high-end gaming, both premium versions also feature titanium frames, which is a nice touch.

After saving $300 by buying outright, you can also compare the cheapest SIM plans to pay even less for your phone bill.

Cheapest iPhone 15 plans

Prefer to buy your phone on a plan? You’ve got a few options to choose from, including plans from Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone. Here are the current cheapest iPhone 15 plans:

If you want the bigger iPhone 15 Plus, here are your options:

For the titanium-lovers, there are some decent iPhone 15 Pro plans currently available:

At the top of the tree, the cheapest iPhone 15 Pro Max plans are as follows:

Find more deals on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.