iPhone sale: save up to $200 on the latest high-end model

If you’ve been waiting for an iPhone sale, now’s your chance. As part of the deals Amaysim has on plans and phones over Christmas, you can save up to $200 on iPhones, and up to $300 on popular Android devices.

This sale includes the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, both of which only came out this September. They’re excellent, high-powered devices, although the price tag is steep. Up to $200 off is a nice little sweetener, albeit with minor strings attached.

Like Amaysim’s Black Friday sale on the base iPhone 15, the discount only applies to either existing customers, or with the purchase of a SIM plan. Considering that the phone is unlocked and Amaysim doesn’t do lock-in contracts, it’s still a good deal.

Even though Amaysim plans regularly feature among the cheapest SIM plans, you might be happy with your current provider. In this case, you could still get the discount by choosing the cheapest $30 option, a 28-day plan with 32GB. No matter what you choose to do with the SIM card from there, it’s still a net discount of $170.

iPhone sale: up to $200 off at Amaysim

It’s not just the iPhone 15 Pro that’s on sale: several recent models also benefit from a nice discount. Amaysim’s deals cover iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 models too, which is a good way to get your hands on an affordable device that still holds up strongly. Here are the iPhone discounts:

$100 off on iPhone 11 models, prices starting from $579

$100 off on iPhone 13 models, prices starting from $999

$150 off on iPhone 15 Pro models, prices starting from $1,699

$200 off on iPhone 15 Pro Max models, prices starting from $1,999

These Android phones are also handsomely discounted, including the Google Pixel 7:

X Lite: $39 (RRP $59)

X Sight 2: $59 (RRP $99)

X Pro: $109 (RRP $159)

Galaxy A13 5G: $200 (RRP $379)

Moto G62 5G: $199 (RRP $399)

Google Pixel 6a 128GB Sage: $399 (RRP $599)

Google Pixel 6a 128GB Charcoal: $399 (RRP $599)

Google Pixel 7 128GB Obsidian: $699 (RRP $999)

Google Pixel 7 128GB Lemongrass: $699 (RRP $999)

Google Pixel 7 256GB Obsidian: $829 (RRP $1,129)

Live now on the Amaysim website, these deals run until 11 January 2024, giving you plenty of time to assess your options. Separate from the sale on devices, Amaysim has also discounted its SIM plans, with various affordable options loaded with data.

