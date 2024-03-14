Win 1 of 5 Laser wireless CarPlay and Android Auto touchscreens

Upgrading your car with the latest technology doesn’t have to be a hassle. Nor does it need to cost a huge amount of money. If you want a quick and easy way to smarten up your car, we have five Navig8r Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Touchscreen Displays to give away, thanks to Laser.

Nearly 80% of people consider Apple CarPlay or Android Auto must-have features when buying a new car, according to market research. Being able to control your vehicle’s infotainment system is a convenience many older cars don’t support.

This is where the Laser device comes in handy. Launched last year, it comes in the form of a 7-inch touchscreen display that you can attach to your dash and use with both iPhones and Android devices. It also supports Siri and Google Assistant voice commands, helping you keep your hands on the wheel and focused on the road.

It’s a brilliant device in many ways, especially due to its ease of use and versatility. Supporting both major phone ecosystems is a huge benefit, meaning you can easily access GPS maps and music streaming services no matter your platform preference.

You can also pair the display with a reversing camera to increase your road visibility even further. There’s no such thing as being too safe, after all.

How to enter

For your chance to win one of these great car adapters, use the entry box below. You can increase your chances of winning by following every entry method listed, so get started!

There are five Laser Navig8r Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Touchscreens in total up for grabs, with each one valued at $169. All up, that’s a collective prize pool worth $845 we’re giving away! Get your entries in now to be one of the five lucky winners.

You don’t have long, with entries open now until Thursday 28 March 2024 at 4 pm AEDT. This is a great prize to smarten up your drive, no matter your car.

Check out the official Laser website if you’re keen to learn more about the local brand’s affordable range of technology.

Make your ‘dumb’ car a smart one by entering now. Good luck!