Optus and Arlo partner to offer home security to more Australians

Aimed at bringing home security to more Australians, Optus and Arlo recently teamed up to begin selling security cameras at the telco’s stores.

An American company known for developing feature-rich home security tech, Arlo is the brand behind strongly-reviewed devices like the Arlo Pro 5 2K camera, the LTE-compatible Arlo Go 2, and wireless video doorbells. In addition to other technology retailers, the fresh partnership with Optus means you can grab Arlo security gear via the telco’s Smart Spaces online store and physical shopfronts. This also includes the newly revamped flagship Optus superstore on Bourke Stree in Melbourne

At the time of writing, Optus has up to 20% off home security tech until 21 August 2023. This means you can save on a range of Arlo devices, including $100 off a Pro 5 2K two-camera pack.

Optus and Arlo want more access to home security

One of the biggest appeals of Arlo’s home security tech is the brand’s wireless ecosystem that seamlessly connects multiple devices together for a unified solution. This includes quickly accessing recordings and alerts via the smartphone app. Premium features like unlimited cloud storage and more detailed, interactive alerts sit behind the Arlo Secure subscription service, which saw a price drop locally earlier in the year.

Partnering with Optus was driven by a strategy of expanding Arlo’s retail footprint, Bradley Little, Arlo Vice President of Sales – APAC, explained.

“By leveraging Optus’ extensive retail network, we have significantly increased our distribution network and can provide customers with greater access to a selected range of our award-winning security cameras,” Little said. “Arlo’s security cameras boast cutting-edge features such as 4K HDR video quality, advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and night vision, enabling users to monitor their premises with unparalleled clarity and detail.”

For Ben Green, Optus Smart Spaces Senior Director, the reasoning behind stocking Arlo gear was twofold: bringing home security to the telco’s customers, and leveraging its network.

“We are excited to be able to offer customers Arlo security devices through Optus Smart Spaces online and instore, as we know security is top of mind for many Australian households,” Green said. “Arlo devices seamlessly integrate with Optus’ network infrastructure, ensuring a reliable and stable connection for secure and private monitoring.”

Optus also recently signed a partnership with SpaceX with the aim of expanding its mobile network reach to 100% of Australians. Theoretically, this means that even someone in a remote area should soon be able to tap into the smart features of a home security device wherever they are.

