Health-tracking Samsung Galaxy Ring now a little less mysterious

After teasing a new health-based wearable earlier in the year, Samsung has revealed more information about its Galaxy Ring device.

Other than a brief glimpse following the Samsung Galaxy S24 phone announcements, not much was known about the Ring. Although still limited in details, the tech company discussed the upcoming wearable at length, contextualising it within a broader digital health ecosystem.

Described as “an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness”, the Galaxy Ring includes sensors that measure your heart rate, sleep, and movement. Samsung hasn’t discussed the exact sensors yet, making it tricky to compare side-by-side with the Galaxy Watch range.

The Verge’s Allison Johnson wrote that three Galaxy Ring colours were on show at MWC 2024: platinum silver, ceramic black, and gold. The device comes in multiple sizes, although questions remain about how you’ll get the best fit for your finger. A ring makes sense for people who want 24/7 health metrics but don’t want to wear a watch during all hours of the day.

Image: supplied.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: what else do we know?

Not a lot else is known about the device at this stage. Samsung focused more on its health platform and how it will present data in a meaningful way to users.

Galaxy AI, the new suite of software features first seen on the Galaxy S24 phones, appears to be a major part of Samsung’s plans. How it will specifically tie into wellness remains to be seen. It’s been suggested that AI will help present “more personalised insights and tailored health experiences” based on data available through Samsung Health.

The Galaxy Ring is meant to integrate with the expanding Samsung Health platform. Image: supplied.

One part of this is My Vitality Score, a new feature coming to Samsung Health later this year. It quantifies your health based on collected metrics, which then informs another upcoming feature called Booster Card. This latter feature revolves around setting and tracking goals, while also providing suggestions to help you along the way.

Hardware-wise, the Galaxy Ring remains something of a mystery. But it’s now a little clearer as to how it fits within Samsung’s broader health-tracking plans.

