Samsung Galaxy Watch6 gets bigger screen and battery

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Watch6 wearable at its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. This year’s Android wearable also sees the return of the Classic version, an old favourite that was skipped over with the Watch5 series.

This year’s model includes a lot of iterative upgrades, ranging from a bigger screen to a longer-lasting battery, and lots of customisation options. Personalisation is a big focus for Samsung, also seen throughout its other Galaxy Unpacked announcements, which included the Z Flip5, Z Fold5, and Tab S9 devices.

There’s been a lot of thought put into the software experience, too. Using the Google Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch6 comes with a renewed emphasis on health features to help keep you fit and motivated. According to Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia, wellness is a major driving factor for people buying smartwatches.

“We know that Australians are seeking out premium, personalised experiences, and 88% have picked smartwatches as a key item to drive self-motivation,” McGregor said. “Our Galaxy Watch6 series, including fan favourite Galaxy Watch6 Classic, supports consumers’ holistic health journey by offering personalised fitness goals and additional health insights, powered by an upgraded processor and memory in a sleek and stylish wearable design.”

Easier to tell the time, plus everything else

There are four sizes all up, depending on your choice of watch. The base model comes in 40mm and 44mm versions, while the Classic offers 43mm and 47mm variants.

Galaxy Watch6 continues Samsung’s penchant for the traditional circular timepiece design, unlike the square shape seen in the Apple Watch. This time around, Samsung has increased the viewable area of its wearable. According to information presented in a briefing, the Watch6 has a 20% larger display, along with a 30% slimmer bezel.

Classic is apt indeed, providing a classy timepiece for your wrist

Adding to the increased screen size is also a brightness boost. The Galaxy Watch6 reaches a max brightness of 2,000 nits, brighter than the new foldable phones, and matching the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s a nice improvement that’ll make viewing the display in outdoor conditions easier.

Another enhancement comes in the form of more battery life. Samsung revealed that its latest wearables benefit from a 20% larger battery. Hypothetically, this likely means a similar battery life to previous generations when using the newly increased screen brightness, although you’ll probably get more hours between charges when you use lower brightness settings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 places greater focus on health

Through the Samsung Health ecosystem, the Galaxy6 Watch positions itself as an everyday wellness companion. Like previous models, it tracks workouts, heart rate, and sleep to give you a holistic overview of your lifestyle. Of course, it’s entirely up to you to act upon it.

Samsung highlighted its refreshed interface for the Samsung Health app, entirely viewable on the new watch without opening your phone. At a glance, it’s easier to parse information separated by colours and assess your sleep or workout quality. Also, you can now string together multiple workout types into one session and review it as a singular entry. This is particularly handy for tracking warm-ups and cool-downs in addition to your main workout, and for people who do multiple different types of activities in one session, like triathletes.

Some of the other big health capabilities of the Galaxy Watch6 tap into various technologies Samsung has developed in recent years. These include things like ECG to monitor irregular heart rhythms, fall detection, and the ability to track menstrual cycles via skin-based temperature readings while you sleep.

Specifications

Watch6 Watch6 Classic Processor Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4)



One UI 5 Watch Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4)



One UI 5 Watch Memory and storage 2GB memory + 16GB storage 2GB memory + 16GB storage Material and Colour Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band

– 44mm: Graphite, Sliver

– 40mm: Graphite, Gold Stainless Steel case with Hybrid Eco-Leather Band

– 47mm : Black, Silver

– 43mm : Black, Silver Dimensions 498g (Wi-Fi) / 500g (5G)

165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G)

185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm Battery – 44mm: 425mAh

– 40mm: 300mAh



Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)



Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) – 47mm: 425mAh

– 43mm: 300mAh



Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)



Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) Durability 5ATM + IP68 5ATM + IP68 Connectivity LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall sensor Compatibility Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory Price (RRP) 40mm ($549 Bluetooth, $649 LTE)

Graphite or Gold



44mm

($599 Bluetooth, $699)

Graphite or Silver 43mm ($699 Bluetooth, $799 LTE)

Black or Silver



47mm

($749 Bluetooth, $849 LTE)

Black or Silver

Price and release date

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 now via retailers and the company’s official website. It arrives in Australia on 18 August 2023 release date along with the suite of new mobile gadgets announced in South Korea. The regular version starts at $549 for the 40mm Bluetooth model, while the Classic starts at $699 for the 43mm Bluetooth model.

There are a range of offers available, too, which we’ll detail in our best pre-order deals guide.

