AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT targets 1440p gaming at lower cost

A new mid-range graphics card from AMD is on the way in the form of the Radeon RX 7600 XT, aimed at gamers keen to make the leap to 1440p for less than $500.

Revealed at CES 2024, AMD’s new GPU adds to the 7800 and 7700 XT models launched last year, among an increasing range of 1440p-capable cards. According to the Steam Hardware and Software Survey, 1080p still reigns supreme as the primary display resolution, accounting for 59.58% of players. However, 1440p is on the rise, currently sitting at 16.39% of Steam users.

Equipped with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT supports the brand’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 upscaling technology. Basically, it renders frames for compatible games at a lower resolution before upscaling them to the target resolution. It’s more energy-efficient and makes it possible to run hardware-intensive games on devices that would otherwise struggle.

How does the Radeon RX 7600 XT compare?

A new PC component always turns into a number-fest, with manufacturers flaunting its latest results. This time around, AMD claims that the Radeon RX 7600 XT performs “up to 1.9 times faster gaming and raytracing performance” than the Nvidia RTX 2060 on various games in 1080p.

Although it might seem strange to compare with a several-generations-old GPU, it seems that AMD is arguing how much better its card is than a card that costs slightly more at launch. Other figures illustrate a gap between the 7600 XT and RTX 4060, largely off the back of AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames technology.

Image: AMD. Image: AMD.

Retailing for US$329 overseas, the exchange rate puts the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT at roughly $500. For reference, several local retailers list the 7700 XT at around the $750 mark. We’ll have more details once the graphics card starts shipping at the end of the month.

Radeon RX 7800 XT Radeon RX 7700 XT Radeon RX 7600 XT Radeon RX 7600 Compute

Units 60 54 32 32 Memory 16GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Clock speed Game Clock: 2124 MHz

Boost Clock: up to 2430 MHz Game Clock: 2544 MHz

Boost Clock: up to 2171 MHz Game Clock: 2.47 GHz

Boost Clock: up to 2.76 GHz Game Clock: 2250 MHz

Boost Clock: up to 2655 MHz Memory

Interface 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit Infinity

Cache 64 MB 48 MB 32 MB 32 MB TBP 263W 245W 190W 165W Price (RRP) US$499 US$449 US$329 US$269

