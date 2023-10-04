2nd Generation Arlo Essential range provides affordable security

Bolstering its home security devices, Arlo has launched its 2nd Generation Essential range in Australia, led by the Essential Outdoor Camera.

Also included among the new Arlo security devices is the new Essential Indoor Camera and Video Doorbell. Arlo has a track record of producing high-quality smart security gadgets for the home, with the Pro 5 2K a recent example.

Compared to the rest of the company’s range, the Essential devices are its most affordable, aimed at security-conscious folks on a budget. The latest generation improves upon the originals, and are all compatible with the Arlo Secure subscription platform that includes interactive alerts and expanded cloud storage.

Arlo’s Essential 2nd Generation security range

As its name suggests, the Essential Outdoor Camera is a weather-resistant security camera that helps you track happenings outside your premises. It has a 130-degree viewing angle, two-way audio communication, and a spotlight that combines with colour night vision to see what’s happening at all hours.

For inside your home, the new Essential Indoor Camera is similar to its outdoor counterpart minus the weather-resistant design. It also has an automated privacy shield you can toggle via the Arlo Secure App, activating a shutter over the camera.

Rounding out the 2nd Generation Arlo Essential range is the new Video Doorbell. A smart doorbell with a 180-degree field of view, you can view a person in all their height, plus see any packages left at the doorstep. In addition to enabling video calls on your phone to answer the door from anywhere, you can also receive voice messages if you can’t immediately respond.

Release date and price

Out now, Arlo’s updated range of affordable home security devices is available through the company’s website and various retailers. Here’s how much each device costs:

Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation): $159

Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Generation): $129

Video Doorbell (2nd Generation): $229

There’s healthy competition among home security brands, with Amazon’s Ring company also recently announcing a new device. Arlo strengthening its sub-$200 range is welcome news for Aussies who want a smart-connected home security system but can’t afford the more expensive models.

