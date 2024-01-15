Fresh Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops sport OLED with style

Asus didn’t forget the gamers at CES 2024, announcing refreshes of two of its most popular laptop lines, and a brand-new laptop. OLED gaming is being touted as the new Asus ROG Zephyrus laptops’ big selling point.

To start with the refreshes, the ultra-premium ROG Strix Scar 16/18 now has up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU with a Max TGP (total graphics power) of 175W and Intel Core i9 14900HX, with TDP (thermal design power) of 65W. It can be configured up to 64GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, 2TB+2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The 16 or 18-inch screen uses Mini-LED QHD technology, has a 240Hz refresh rate, and 2000 dimming zones. All of that is wildly powerful, a laptop with a 4090 is a lot.

The 2024 ROG Strix is still premium, with the same Intel Core i9 processor, but “only” an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and a 16:10 QHD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the Asus TUF gaming range has also been refreshed, in both AMD and Intel varieties, going up to an RTX 4070 laptop. The whole thing with the TUF range is that it has “military grade toughness”, so these are rugged laptops with an aesthetic that screams “Lynx Africa and 3-in-1 body wash, shampoo and conditioner that comes in a bottle shaped like a grenade”.

Slick new Asus ROG Zephyrus laptops

The newly designed range is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16. They have a minimalist aluminium chassis that’s spiced up with a lighting strop on the lid that has 15 customisable animated patterns. The keyboards are larger with an aim to increase comfort – they have 12.24% larger keycaps, a 1.7mm key cap gap and a travel distance of 1.7mm.

These laptops are designed to be thinner and more portable than traditional gaming laptops, with the G14 1.49cm thick at its thinnest point, and 1.6kgs on the lightest model.

Image: ROG.

The new Zephyrus range joins in on the trend of OLED screens on laptops, with these marking ROG’s first foray into OLED laptop screens. The “ROG Nebula Display” on the 14-inch model has a 120Hz refresh rate, and the 16-inch has a 240Hz refresh rate. Both screens have up to 550nits of brightness, with a 0.2ms response time. The G14 has up to an AMD Hawk point R9 processor with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. Meanwhile, the G16 has up to an Intel Core Ultra i9 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPA.

Local availability and pricing are coming soon, with some listings currently live on the brand’s website.

