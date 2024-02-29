BlueAnt Soundblade puts bad PC audio to the sword

By now, it’s common knowledge that one of the easiest ways to improve a TV’s audio is to get a soundbar. What if you could get a soundbar for your computer that sits on your desk? That’s the exact premise of the Australian-made BlueAnt Soundblade.

Although monitor and laptop speakers improve all the time, a good standalone speaker still makes a world of difference. And as good as the best headphones are, sometimes you want to give your ears a break or share audio with someone else.

Enter the Soundblade. Announced at CES 2024, the latest audio device from BlueAnt, it’s a small soundbar designed to sit underneath a computer monitor. Housed within the unit is a 2.1-channel sound system that includes an 80mm neodymium subwoofer, with the device capable of driving 120W of power.

There are plenty of connection options, too. Alongside a traditional 3.5mm aux port, the Soundblade also supports USB-C and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Although marketed as a desk-based soundbar, it works with more than just your PC or Mac computer. You can play audio from your phone, and game consoles like the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are officially supported.

To support this versatility, the BlueAnt Soundblade includes three different equalisation modes designed for listening to music, watching movies, and playing games. It’s fairly compact, too, at just under 60cm wide and 20cm deep while only sitting just over 5cm tall. Plus, you can control it via on-device touch input or an included remote control.

BlueAnt Soundblade price and release date

If you’re worried about a soundbar ruining the aesthetic of your desk, fret not. The Soundblade comes in five different colours, some of which look identical to the recent iMac range.

Available to order now via BlueAnt’s website and Telstra, the Soundblade costs $299 in Australia. The Australian-based audio wizards are known for making good gear, as evidenced by last year’s X3i Bluetooth speaker that made our best-of list.

Props to whoever named the device: it’s one of the coolest-sounding names for a tech product I’ve heard.

Read more soundbar news on GadgetGuy