Dyson has announced its latest hair dryer in Australia, the Supersonic Nural, made to protect your hair and scalp from heat damage via automatic sensors.

Known for its high-end haircare appliances, Dyson’s new hair dryer comes equipped with “Nural” sensors. These sensors drive a new mode designed to automatically reduce the hair dryer’s heat as it gets close to your head. As a result, the Supersonic Nural should protect your scalp from hot air while you dry and style your hair.

When the scalp-protecting mode kicks in, the Dyson Supersonic Nural lowers its temperature to 55 degrees Celsius. According to the brand, this is the best temperature for both comfort and hair drying, which is based on user testing.

“From our research into the science of hair, we know that there is a connection between the quality of hair and a healthy scalp,” said Shawn Lim, Dyson’s Head of Research. “But when your scalp is damaged, moisture loss can occur, a key factor in our development of the Scalp protect mode feature.”

Keeping your head cool (and stylish)

An invisible infrared beam from the device measures how close it is to your head, adjusting the heat accordingly. You can also see how the dryer adapts in real time, with a cool blue LED light indicating a low heat setting, and red equalling hot.

Five styling attachments come included with the Dyson Supersonic Nural, including the new Wave+Curl Diffuser. Made specifically for waves, curls, and coils, the attachment further helps shape your hair to your liking. It supports two modes: Dome and Diffuse. Dome mode helps shape smoother and longer waves, while Diffuse creates larger curls and coils.

Image: supplied.

The Supersonic Nural should help reduce fussing around with settings, too. It’ll remember your most recently used settings across each attachment, letting you plug in and go the next time you turn it on. A built-in accelerometer also automatically switches off heating when stationary, keeping noise down in between passes.

Dyson Supersonic Nural price and release date in Australia

Available locally on 11 April, Dyson’s newest hair dryer costs $749. Alongside the new Wave+Curl Diffuser, the Supersonic Nural comes with the Gentle Air, Styling Concentrator, Wide-tooth Comb, and Flyaway attachments.

In terms of colours, you can choose from Ceramic Patina and Topaz, or Vinca Blue and Topaz. Both variants feature a clear end cap, providing a glimpse into the technology within, which is a cool touch.

Dyson’s website has more information about its latest hair dryer. It attracts a premium price, for sure, but the brand certainly puts a lot of technology into its devices, whether it be vacuums and air purifiers, or experimental headphones.

