Google Pixel 8 & Pixel Watch 2 revealed early after multiple leaks

Ahead of its actual launch event in October, the Google Pixel 8 phones have been revealed in an official teaser video, alongside a brief glimpse of the Google Pixel Watch 2.

It follows multiple leaks in recent weeks showing off the new phones which include both a standard model in addition to a Pro version, which has become standard for Google. Now, there’s a landing page live for the new suite of hardware, hinting at what’s to come.

Perhaps spurred on by the leaks and the imminent announcement of the iPhone 15, we now already have a fair idea of what to expect at the 4 October Made By Google event. Earlier in the year, Google revealed the Pixel 7a phone, Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel Fold – the latter of which didn’t launch in Australia.

Google Pixel 8 and Watch 2 details

The teaser video is scant on details, providing a cosmetic look at the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones. Notably, the video only shows the rear and sides of the devices, with no shots of the display included.

On the landing page for the upcoming devices, Google claims that the phones feature “the most advanced Pixel Cameras yet and Google AI to help you do more, even faster.” On the topic of AI, Google mentions photo editing features like the background clutter-removing Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

Both features are already available on existing Pixel devices, as is Live Translate, which transcribes conversations in real-time. However, with AI being the current hot ticket item, brands will take any opportunity to demonstrate how it’s using the technology.

Among the growing talk of eSIM technology and phones moving away from SIM card slots, it appears that the Google Pixel 8 phones retain the physical slot based on leaked images. As for colours, the Pro looks to come in blue, grey, cream and black. Meanwhile, based on what’s been shown, the base Pixel 8 comes in a pink-rose gold finish.

Last year’s Google Pixel 7 Pro came highly recommended due to its strong camera, long battery life, and good value compared to its Apple and Samsung competitors. Likewise, the more affordable Pixel 7 also impressed, with the range well-regarded due to its overall performance. On the other hand, the Pixel Watch is a nice smart wearable albeit held back by underwhelming battery life.

Once the Google Pixel 8 is officially announced on 4 October 2023, it’ll be one of the last major phone launches in Australia for the year, following next week’s iPhone 15 reveal and Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch earlier this year.

