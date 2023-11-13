Samsung Galaxy A05s has a better display at a cheaper price

Samsung has gone even cheaper with its latest budget phone, the Galaxy A05s, making several improvements while slashing the price.

Aimed at school-aged children and people who don’t need extra bells and whistles, the Samsung Galaxy A05s succeeds last year’s A04s model. Whereas the previous iteration’s 128GB configuration still sells for $329 at retailers, the new model starts at just $249 for the 64GB model. However, most listings for the A05s are for the 128GB version, which costs $299 – still cheaper than last year’s budget handset.

Comparing the pair, the Samsung Galaxy A05s has a slightly larger display (6.7 inches versus 6.5 inches) plus a sharper 1080 x 2400 resolution (up from 720 x 1600). It also has a speedier Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor while retaining the same 4GB of memory as the A04s. Also the same as last year’s phone is the 5,000mAh battery, which is pretty standard fare for most phones under $1,000.

Samsung claims that camera quality is the other main Galaxy A05s upgrade. While it has the same triple-camera array on the back, the selfie lens is now 13 megapixels (up from 5) and has a slightly wider f.20 aperture.

Combing through the finer details, video recordings also get a boost. With the A05s you can now shoot Full HD videos at 60fps – the A04s had a 30fps limit. Additionally, the new phone supports Slow Motion 120fps recordings for when you want to capture fast-moving action.

Samsung Galaxy A05s availability

Out now, the A05s is available on Samsung’s website and tech retailers including JB Hi-Fi. It looks like only the $299 128GB model is in stock for now.

It adds an even more affordable handset to the market, following phones like the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23 FE released earlier in the year as cheaper alternatives to the flagship S23 range.

Looking for a new phone? These five tips will help narrow down your options, while the cheapest SIM plans will save you money on your phone bill.

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.