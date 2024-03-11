Samsung Galaxy A35 5G offers more for $50 less

Making some mid-range moves following its flagship S24 launch in February, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A35 5G, a phone designed to bring premium features at an affordable price point.

Although it doesn’t get all of the fancy bells and whistles as its Galaxy A55 sibling, like an aluminium frame, the A35 still gets its share of upgrades. More importantly, these improvements come at a year-on-year discount. Last year’s A34 model cost $599, while the A35 retails for $549, shaving $50 off in the process.

While not immediately visible, much of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G’s improvements come from beefed-up internals. It runs Samsung’s faster Exynos 1380 chip, which is the same processor used by 2023’s Galaxy A54 5G. For added security, the phone also gets the Samsung Knox Vault security chip, providing an encrypted hardware-based method of keeping your sensitive information safe. The phone’s other specs are similar, including 6GB of memory and a 5,000mAh battery.

More subtle than other colours, the A35 acts as a blank canvas for your own accessories. Image: supplied.

Also not obvious at first look is the phone’s improved camera array. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G now has a slightly higher resolution 50MP main camera, while the ultra-wide, macro, and front-facing cameras retain the same megapixel count. However, and arguably more importantly, is that the camera sensors now contain larger pixels. This helps capture more light and details in the first place, which no amount of megapixels can compensate for.

Plastic its casing may still be, but the A35 continues its predecessor’s sturdy IP67 dust and water protection rating. Another continued highlight is its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This screen is now bolstered by the more resilient Gorilla Glass Victus material, which is more capable of taking a beating.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G release date and price

Out in Australia on 25 March, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G costs $549. For colours, you have the choice between Awesome Navy and Awesome Ice Blue. They aren’t quite as flashy as the A55’s Awesome Lilac or last year’s Awesome Lime, but the neutral tones make it easy to accessorise with a case.

As per usual, Samsung has a decent promotion for shopping on its online store. If you buy a Galaxy A35 5G before 15 April, you’ll get a further $100 discount, which is a pretty strong launch offer. Plus, you also get $100 bonus trade-in value when trading in another device.

Of the two newly revealed phones, the A55 certainly enjoys the most upgrades. However, the Galaxy A35 5G benefits from an internal power boost and better camera sensors at a comparative discount to last year’s equivalent phone. As an interesting aside, this $50 price drop isn’t a global directive: it’s specific to the Australian region, so we’re getting a pretty good deal compared to other countries.

With more of a price gap between the A55, the A35 now seems better positioned to stand out as a reasonably priced mid-range phone in a competitive market. Make sure to pair it with a cheap SIM plan for maximum value.

