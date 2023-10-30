Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro phone slick blast from the past

For many, technology is as much about the aesthetic as it is about functionality. Just like in the fashion world, what’s old is frequently new when it comes to tech trends. Capitalising on this is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro, a limited edition phone with a throwback twist.

Inspired by the SGH-E700 from 2003, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes various design cues from the 20-year-old device. Modern flip phones are a nod to a bygone era of mobile phones before touch screens became ubiquitous, so it’s little surprise to see brands tapping into nostalgia. Samsung has a long history with phone technology, with this commemoration particularly close to the company’s heart. The SGH-E700 was Samsung’s first mobile phone to include a built-in antenna, which is astonishing to think about given how far we’ve since come.

A blast from the past: the Samsung SGH-E700.

Functionally similar to one of our favourite foldables so far, the Retro edition comes in an indigo blue and silver finish akin to the SGH-E700. Even the user experience includes a modern twist on the visuals of the early 2000s, in addition to a cute pixel art animation on the Flex Window exclusive to the phone.

Aimed at collectors and enthusiasts, only limited quantities of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro will be available. Included with the phone are three Flipsuit cards that change up the cover display. Each one features different Samsung logos from the company’s history, paying homage to previous eras. There’s also a Flipsuit case and a collector card engraved with a unique serial number, functioning as a certificate of authenticity of sorts.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro release date and price

Available locally on 1 November 2023, the old-school-inspired Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro costs $1,949. Don’t expect to see it on shelves, though, as it’s exclusive to Samsung’s website.

Australia is just one of six countries to get the special edition phone, alongside Korea, Germany, Spain, France, and the UK. If you’re keen to get your hands on the commemorative device, you’ll want to act fast, as stock surely won’t last long.

Read more phone news on GadgetGuy