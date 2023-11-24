Grab a 75-inch TCL C845 Mini LED TV for less than $2,000

One of this year’s most popular and affordable Mini LED TVs is going at a pretty decent price for Black Friday. Already reasonably priced, the TCL C845 is hundreds of dollars off at major retailers, presenting as an affordable gaming TV.

Its smallest 50-inch size costs just $995 from JB Hi-Fi during the Black Friday sales, a healthy $300 discount. Meanwhile, the 75-inch model is $1,845, a whopping $1,050 drop in price.

TCL has recently carved out a niche in making gaming-friendly displays, with features like high refresh rates and low-latency modes at a much cheaper price than competitors. The company even recently signed a partnership with the Call of Duty franchise as part of its gaming push. Looking specifically at the C845 model, it supports a 144Hz variable refresh rate, ideal for game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Launched earlier this year, it’s also a very bright TV. Thanks to its Mini LED technology, the display punches out peak HDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits. In other words, this TV would help mitigate glare if your living room lets in a lot of natural light during the day.

In terms of a direct competitor, the C845 shares plenty in common with the Hisense U8KAU, the brand’s mid-range Mini LED TV. Hisense’s U7KAU is also a decent Mini LED display, although it doesn’t have as many dimming zones, meaning less control over which parts of the screen illuminate. A Google TV, the TCL C845 supports both Apple AirPlay and Chromecast out of the box, making it easy to cast media from other devices.

TCL C845 Black Friday sale

Below are the prices listed at JB Hi-Fi, live now until 27 November:

These are some killer prices on Mini LED TVs, a technology that generally offers more precision and brightness than most other panel types. At less than $2,000 for a 75-inch model, the TCL C845 would make for a great gaming TV.

