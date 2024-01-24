Get ready to grab a fantastic OLED TV on sale, LG is clearing out last year’s models at discount prices, including the brilliant G3 model.

Starting today and running until 8 March 2024, LG has a massive runout sale on its wide range of TVs and soundbars. There’s up to $2,000 off its high-end LG G3 OLED TVs, and up to $1,000 off the mid-range C3 model.

We labelled the LG G3 OLED TV the best OLED TV in 2023 thanks to its excellent looks, strong contrast, and bright output. OLED displays are widely considered a premium technology but often carry a premium price tag, which is true of the G3, costing $5,295 for the 65-inch size.

Slightly more affordable is the also-excellent LG C3 model, although $4,299 for 65 inches is understandably a bit rich for plenty of people. It is a great TV though, for watching movies and TV shows or playing video games.

It’s not just the top-end benefitting from discounts: LG also has up to $700 off its QNED TVs that use LED technology. Plus, the brand’s soundbars are up to $500 off during the sale.

If you were considering a TV upgrade, now might be your best bet to grab a bargain. LG announced its 2024 TV range at CES, including the M4 wireless OLED TV. This means that retailers are keen to make room for the new stock arriving in the next few months. Expect to see stores competing fiercely, offering further discounts and bundles to sway your decision.

LG G3 OLED sale: big clearance on great TVs

At the time of writing, the full sale hasn’t kicked in yet, so we’ll update this once all the pricing points come through. For now, some retailers, like JB Hi-Fi, have assorted discounts active while the sale kicks into gear. At JB, you can save an extra 15% when pairing selected TVs with a soundbar, which will save you a fair chunk of money.

LG G3 OLED TV

LG C3 OLED TV

