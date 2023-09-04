Second-gen LG Signature washer-dryer combo fits a lot of laundry

Home appliances and smart technology are a big part of IFA 2023, with LG one of the bigger brands showcasing its wares. At the Berlin trade show, the global tech company revealed its second-generation Signature Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump, a premium all-in-one laundry appliance that uses AI to automate your wash cycles.

In a similar vein to Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer Combo also shown at IFA 2023, the LG Signature laundry appliance automatically detects fabric types and load weight to optimise settings. And, instead of having to move a load of damp washing from one machine to another, the LG Signature Washer-Dryer begins drying as soon as the washing cycle finishes. It does this using an inverter heat pump that lets you choose between quick drying times or a more energy-efficient setting.

Like its Samsung competitor, the second-gen LG Signature holds a 25kg washing capacity and 13kg for drying. If you regularly wash athletic gear or have a lot of delicates, you may find the LG TwinWash feature helpful. It’s a small wash compartment under the main drum that helps separate clothes that may need a bit more TLC.

Adding to its smarts, the combo machine features touch controls and even voice recognition. You can use your voice to set cycles in addition to controlling and monitoring the appliance via the LG ThinQ smart home app, a feature supported by previous LG washing machines. Convenience is the main driving force behind the new LG appliance.

“The LG Signature Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump is an advanced, all-in-one package offering space efficiency and time-saving automation together with a top-notch performance,” Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said. “Aligned with LG Signature’s new brand theme, ‘Live beyond’, which is all about presenting solutions that help consumers live their ideal life, we will continue to introduce innovations that go beyond expectations and make everyday life more convenient.”

Local pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed, with more details to follow in the coming months. At the moment, the largest washer-dryer combo listed on LG Australia’s site maxes out at a 16kg washing capacity and 9kg drying capacity, making the new Signature model capable of doing much more laundry in one go.

