Litra Beam LX follows up one of Logitech’s best accessories

Logitech G has just launched the Litra Beam LX, a souped-up version of one of the brand’s best peripherals for improving your video calls tenfold.

Aimed at streamers, content creators, and anyone wanting a professional-looking lighting setup, the Litra Beam LX flanks you with two RGB key lights to transform your office into a well-lit sanctuary.

You may remember the Litra Glow from a year ago: an easily mountable diffused light source under $100. It remains one of my favourite devices to use when podcasting or doing anything more than a quick video meeting.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Litra Beam LX, a $269.95 kit clearly aimed at creators aiming to significantly boost their production value.

Litra Beam LX: serious lighting for serious creators

Like the Glow, the new lighting setup from Logitech uses the brand’s TrueSoft diffused lighting technology. Essentially, this means that filtered light softly illuminates the subject, helping remove harsh shadows and overexposure.

With a single dual-sided light in each kit, you can set Beam LX to provide natural lighting at the front – letting you choose brightness levels, colour temperature, and so on – with RGB colours at the back. 16 million colours, to be precise. It’s a neat way to ensure you look well-lit while adding a splash of colour to the rest of the room.

Logitech also announced that all of its Lightsync devices – including mice, keyboards, and headsets – support the upcoming Windows Dynamic Lighting feature. Once live, it’ll mean that you can coordinate RGB devices natively through Windows 11, regardless of brand. You love to see an open ecosystem.

Although pricey, the Litra Beam LX is still more affordable than the comparable Elgato Key Light that retails for upwards of $300. It’s available to pre-order from Logitech and tech retailers ahead of a 20 October 2023 release date.

