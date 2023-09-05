Logitech G has announced the latest additions to its Pro Series of gaming peripherals aimed at competitive players: a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard and a precise lightweight mouse. Known as the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse respectively, the two peripherals come following three years of consultation with hundreds of esports competitors across the world.

As opposed to some of the gaming gear available, the Logitech G Pro devices favour minimalism and performance above all else. That’s not to say they aren’t stylish, just that they don’t carry the surplus bells and whistles of other peripherals on the market. Both the new keyboard and mouse follow the launch of the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed wireless headset earlier in the year.

Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard

Equipped with tactile switches and more compact than a traditional keyboard, the latest TKL includes programmable keys, RGB lighting, and dedicated media controls. Connectivity is a big part of the $369.95 Logitech G Pro X TKL, wielding the company’s proprietary Lightspeed wireless technology in addition to Bluetooth and USB-C.

New this time around for a Logitech gaming keyboard is Lightspeed 2.0 technology. What this means is that you can use one USB dongle for two devices, splitting its 2 kHz frequency between a compatible keyboard and a mouse, for example.

Another neat feature is a Game Mode switch that locks out specified keys while you play, avoiding unwanted interruptions. My clumsy fingers have jammed down the Windows key mid-session on plenty of occasions, which pretty much means instant defeat when playing a competitive online game. Not that I’m remotely close to elite-level play, of course.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse

A fairly straightforward design that avoids many of the macro buttons included on other gaming mice, the $299.95 G Pro X Superlight 2 looks similar to its predecessor. However, Logitech’s engineers have managed to shed a few grams to bring the new model down to a petite 60g.

Like the G Pro X TKL, the Superlight 2 uses Logitech’s low-latency Lightspeed wireless technology. With Lightspeed, the mouse and keyboard can communicate with one another up to 2,000 times a second, which could make all the difference at the highest level of competitive play.

Adding to the low-latency wireless protocol is the mouse’s Hero 2 Sensor, which supports up to 32,000 DPI sensitivity. If you want to get really serious, you can tweak both the X and Y-axis sensitivity levels independently. An example of this in use would be when playing a first-person shooter, and having a different Y-axis sensitivity to the X-axis could help manage weapon spray and recoil. Plus, you can also tweak the lift-off distance too, so that the mouse recognises when you pick it up and reposition the device mid-session. Another helpful aspect of Hero 2 is the ability to use Logitech’s software to transfer mouse settings from different brands and devices, meaning you don’t lose any of the customised settings you spent ages perfecting with a different mouse.

Battery life is another consideration with Logitech’s esports mouse. The company claims a 95-hour battery life, aided by the mouse’s Lightforce Hybrid Switches. It’s essentially a blend of optical and mechanical technology that provides the speed of optical sensors in addition to the tactile response of mechanical switches. It’s said to help make the battery last longer between charges (via USB-C) while also responding faster than competitor’s devices.

Logitech is pretty in pink

They’re pricey peripherals, for sure, but aimed at those who take their gaming ultra-seriously. Out now via Logitech, both the Superlight 2 and Pro X TKL Lightspeed come in black, white, and pink colours. You can also grab the Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset in pink, which was previously only available in black or white.

