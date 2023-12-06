Samsung Galaxy S24 to be an AI-based phone, out January 2024

A public debut for the Samsung Galaxy S24 is imminent, based on the flurry of leaks and trademarks in recent weeks.

Everything points to the South Korean brand’s flagship phones arriving in customers’ hands by the end of January 2024. It’s earlier than the mid-February launch of the Galaxy S23 range and comes shortly after CES 2024. In line with previous release cycles, there will be three models: S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra.

Generative AI comes to Samsung Galaxy S24

Multiple reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones’ main upgrade will involve several AI-based features. The tech giant has reportedly applied for multiple AI-related trademarks in the UK and Europe, including the terms ‘AI Phone’ and ‘AI Smartphone’. Additionally, a report from SamMobile states that Samsung will launch the previously-announced Galaxy AI experience alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24.

When Samsung announced Galaxy AI last month, the company described the technology as “a comprehensive mobile AI experience” that uses both on-device and cloud-based processing. One confirmed Galaxy AI feature is AI Live Translate Call, which will provide audio and text translations between languages without needing third-party apps. Generative AI is also expected via image editing and text-to-image features.

Leaked images indicate the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a flatter screen and thicker edges, a departure from previous models’ curved-edge design. Better S-Pen integration has been floated as the main reason behind the tweaked display. The upcoming phones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor, with 12GB remaining as the memory cap for the Ultra model.

Samsung’s reported AI phone plans echo the approach of the Google Pixel 8 range. Led by the Google Pixel 8 Pro, on-device AI features revolve around image and video editing, in addition to improved smart assistant performance. Elsewhere, the AI-powered Intel Core Ultra processors built on the Meteor Lake architecture will bring on-device generative technology to Windows laptops. Although Apple has been tight-lipped about generative AI, its recent acknowledgement of the industry trend is the strongest indication yet that it has big plans for 2024.

