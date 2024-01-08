Flashy Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor gets smarter

As part of its CES 2024 reveals, Samsung announced a much-anticipated update to the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, in addition to two brand-new models in different sizes.

The star of the Samsung Odyssey OLED range is the G9 (G95SD), aka the monitor I am considering trading my firstborn for. It’s a ridiculous 49-inch curved ultra-wide monitor with DQHD (5,120×1,440) resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It’s like duct taping 2-ish of the best gaming monitors together, but in a really sleek, sophisticated package.

The two new monitors to the range are the G8 (G80SD) and G6 (G60SD), presumably so you can make constant “fly like a G6” references. Both the G8 and G6 are flat, rather than curved, and are the first flat monitors in the range.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 vs G8

Both the G8 and the G9 have a lot of things in common, despite the G8’s flatness, with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GTG response time (which measures how long it takes a pixel to change from one shade of grey to another). They’ve also got the Samsung SmartThing Hub, to control a Samsung SmartThings-enabled smart home, including devices compatible with Matter.

Both monitors also include the Samsung Smart TV platform and Gaming Hub, so they could be used like a smart TV. Where they differ is that the G8 is Samsung’s first flat 32-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 4K UHD (3,840×2,160) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.

First launched as part of Samsung’s 2023 monitor range, the Odyssey OLED G9 is an absolute stunner. The refreshed version, alongside the G8, adds a feature called Multi Control. It lets you easily connect to other Samsung devices, and transfer content like text and images from your phone seamlessly.

Odyssey G6, connectivity, and RGB lighting

On the other hand, the G6 is a slightly different beast. It’s got a 27-inch QHD (2,560×1,440) screen in a 16:9 aspect ratio, with a 0.03ms GTG response time and a truly ridiculous 360Hz refresh rate.

The full range supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for low-latency HDR. In terms of connectivity, they all have two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub and DisplayPort 1.4 input, alongside VESA mount compatibility.

In a statement when talking about changing up the range to include flat screens, Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said: “Along with game genres, gaming platforms are getting more diverse. Samsung’s new OLED Odyssey gaming monitors will empower gamers with more immersive game environments and innovative technology that personalises their gaming experiences — meeting and exceeding their evolving needs.”

Of course, no gaming accessory is complete without RGB lighting, and the Samsung Odyssey G6, G8 and G9 monitors have Core Lighting+ to emit ambient light from the back of the monitor.

Local pricing and availability will be announced after CES, but to give you a ballpark, the 49-inch Neo QLED version of the G9 was $2,499.

Read more monitor news on GadgetGuy