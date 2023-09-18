Samsung loves a big display, whether it’s a massive TV or a large gaming monitor, the brand goes all out when it comes to sizable screens. Having revealed the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 earlier in the year, Samsung gave us a hands-on session to put its new gaming displays to the test.

One monitor is a Mini LED panel, while the other uses OLED technology. Both have their respective advantages, so it was great to see them in person and compare the experience while playing various games like Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Here’s what we thought after spending some time with both gaming displays.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NC 57-inch gaming monitor

At 1000R, the VA panel-equipped G95NC is the more curved of the two displays. This helps keep the field of view manageable so you can see all the action at a glance, which can otherwise be tricky when sitting closely to such a big screen.

If you need a brighter display to offset any glare or natural light you may encounter, consider getting the G95NC. This is because the Mini LED technology provides a peak brightness of 1,000 nits with HDR content, and its typical brightness sits at 420 nits. Compare this with its OLED G9 counterpart, which has a typical brightness of 250 nits, making it better suited to rooms where you have full control over the lighting.

It also has all of the native gaming features you’d expect of a premium display. Things like low latency, variable refresh rate, and support for up to 240Hz make it worthwhile for both PC and console gaming. Not to mention that its sleek design and RGB rear lighting look great on a desk.

Available exclusively through Samsung’s website, the Odyssey Neo G95NC costs $3,199, making it the more expensive option of the two.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch gaming monitor

Arguably the star of the show was the Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 monitor. It may be smaller than the Mini LED monitor but it makes up for it with its terrific contrast and colour levels. Plus, due to the self-lit nature of OLED technology, it equates to ultra-precision between light and dark scenes so you can pick up on every detail. It also supports up to 240Hz variable refresh rates and low-latency gaming features, so it’s great for both work and play.

Its sleek metallic finish is gorgeous, too. At a minuscule 4.5mm at its thinnest point, the Odyssey OLED G9 doesn’t add much bulk to your desk. Like the Odyssey G6, the OLED G9 doubles as a smart TV, so you can just as easily watch your favourite shows as you can play the latest games.

Notably, at $2,699 via Samsung’s website, the Odyssey OLED G9 costs less than the G95NC. Even though you’re giving up some size, 49 inches is still ample, especially if you’re sitting close to it as part of a conventional desk setup.

Which monitor should you buy?

Both are great displays, and it certainly helps that Samsung has such vast experience in making its own panels and display technology. Although the more pronounced curvature of the Odyssey Neo G95NC creates a nice, highly immersive viewing experience, it’s hard to go past the premium quality of a good OLED display.

As with any display, your preferences and regular viewing environment determine which monitor is the better choice. If you had to decide between these two monitors, the Odyssey Neo G95NC is the pick if you want a bigger and brighter display. Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the best option if you have a dimly lit room to take full advantage of its stellar contrast and colours. You can check out our full comparison between the two via the GadgetGuy YouTube channel.

Read more monitor news on GadgetGuy