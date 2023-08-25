TPG Telecom, the company that owns several of Australia’s largest internet service providers (ISP), recently announced that it’s no longer providing email services to customers. The telco runs the likes of TPG, Internode, iiNet and Westnet. As a result, customers need to migrate to another service to retain email access, which, for some, could be a costly exercise.

“TPG has made the decision to stop providing email services,” a statement on the TPG support site said. “This change will help us focus on creating better experiences for our core products: internet and mobile.”

For many Australians, an ISP-provided email address is tied to all sorts of online accounts, ranging from core services – financial institutions, social media profiles, etc. – to customer loyalty programs with retailers. Some customers have used ISP email services for decades, so the thought of needing to change an account tied to many other services is understandably stress-inducing.

To assist affected users, TPG has partnered with The Messaging Company, an Australian email service, to offer free migrations so you can keep your emails, contacts, and calendar events tied to your TPG account. As reported by the ABC, TPG will cover the costs of an email account with The Messaging Company for 12 months. After that, it’ll become an additional cost on top of your internet bill.

Users directly impacted by TPG shutting down will have received a notice via email containing information about the impending service closure. In this notice, a date was mentioned when TPG email access would be suspended, meaning an inability to send and receive emails. Suspended emails are then due for deletion following 30 November 2023.

TPG, Internode, iiNet, Westnet email replacements

The Messaging Company

Your natural first port of call is to consider using the transfer service offered by TPG and The Messaging Company. Included on TPG’s support site is a set of instructions detailing how to migrate your email account.

By following a link to the transfer service specifically set up for the migration, you can follow the prompts to set up your account with The Messaging Company. As mentioned earlier, this means you’ll retain your stored emails, contacts and calendar events.

According to a frequently asked questions section on The Messaging Company website, you won’t have to pay for your migrated email service until “late 2024”. As that window draws closer, you’ll be contacted about any changes, including payment, related to the service.

The Messaging Company is an Australian organisation part of the Atmail group of companies. It’s only popped up publicly this year seemingly in response to the shutdown of the TPG/Internode/Westnet/iiNet emails. A blog post from The Messaging Company is non-committal to a pricing structure, given that there’s the possibility that TPG could continue covering the costs beyond 2024. Regardless, the FAQs mention that The Messaging Company intends “to offer a webmail service for no or very low cost through to premium services.” This also includes the option for custom email domains, as in “example@yourcompanyname.au” etc.

Although it’s tricky to commit long-term without knowing the costs, it seems to be, at the very least, a decent stopgap measure for anyone under the TPG Telecom umbrella. The built-in migration tool to ensure you retain everything from your previous ISP email service makes it a worthwhile option.

Proton Mail

One popular email provider for privacy-conscious users is Proton Mail. It’s a Swiss-based encrypted email service that also includes several other features like secure cloud storage, a VPN, and more.

If you don’t need much storage, there’s a free option that includes one email address in addition to 1GB of mail storage. Beyond that, the first paid tier starts at around $6 a month which comes with 15GB of storage, 10 email addresses, and one custom domain. Naturally, the more you pay, the more features and addresses you get in return.

Proton also has a migration tool, letting you bring across your emails, contacts and calendars from an existing email service.

Gmail, Outlook, and more

There is no shortage of email providers, with some of the heavy hitters also worthy contenders. You can grab an Outlook email for free, with the premium features starting at $3 a month, and it could also be an option if you already pay for the Office apps with Microsoft 365.

Almost considered ubiquitous when it comes to email, Gmail is also a robust free option. Custom email domains – typically used for businesses and sole traders – start at $8.40 per month. If you previously used TPG for business email domains, you can migrate the data to Google Workspace by following Google’s instructions.

TPG email shutdown leaves many in the dark

These are just some of your options following the TPG email shutdown, which you’ll also want to consider if you’re a customer with Westnet, iiNet, and Internode. If you’re unsure about your long-term email plans, processing The Messaging Company migration will at least buy you a decent chunk of time before you’ll need to consider paid options.

Regardless, a lot of people have been put out by the impending service shutdown. Arguably one of the biggest inconveniences for many is having to change the email linked to accounts like banks and social media accounts. As someone with a long list of services connected to an old Internode webmail, I’m not looking forward to the labour-intensive task of switching them all over.

Read more internet news on GadgetGuy