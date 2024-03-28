TPG and iiNet NBN price change: how it impacts you

It’s been a while coming, but TPG and iiNet have changed the prices of their NBN plans, making some slower tiers more expensive while faster internet becomes cheaper. Many NBN users will pay an extra $5 a month under the changes.

As reported on WhistleOut Australia, it brings the telcos’ prices in line with the recent NBN wholesale price structure changes. As a result, it’s cheaper for internet service providers (ISPs) to deliver higher-speed internet, which comes at the expense of plans below 100Mbps.

Not all ISPs adjusted prices immediately following the changed wholesale structure. Aussie Broadband moved first, while competitors held out for longer. Now with TPG and iiNet, accounting for more than 20% of the NBN market, adjusting their NBN plans, it potentially signals that NBN 50 and below will cost more across the board.

TPG customers will pay $5 more per month for NBN 12, NBN 25, and NBN 50 plans respectively. Meanwhile, iiNet is only increasing the price of its NBN 12 plan. The good news is that faster internet now costs less, with cheaper prices for both NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. Those on NBN 100 plans remain unaffected at this stage.

TPG and iiNet NBN plans: how much you’re paying

With the new prices coming into effect, the fastest plans are as much as $40 cheaper per month. However, it’s those on traditionally cheaper speed tiers who are left to pay more.

Plan TPG (old price) TPG (new price) iiNet (old price) iiNet (new price) NBN 12 $64.99/month $69.99/month $64.99/month $69.99/month NBN 25 $69.99/month $74.99/month $74.99/month $74.99/month NBN 50 $74.99/month $79.99/month $79.99/month $79.99/month NBN 100 $89.99/month $89.99/month $89.99/month $89.99/month NBN 250 $124.99/month $94.99/month $129.99/month $99.99/month NBN 1000 $144.99/month $104.99/month $149.99/month $109.99/month TPG and iiNet NBN plan price changes

The recent news of NBN 1000’s performance increase would likely ring hollow to the majority of Australians. More than 75% of residential broadband services are NBN 50 or below, meaning that the price increases impact most users. Following NBN Co’s public announcement of faster internet, TPG Telecom issued a statement to Gizmodo Australia, expressing concerns about a potential digital divide.

For now, compare the cheapest NBN plans to make sure you’re getting the best value from your home internet.

