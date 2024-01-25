TPG and iiNet now offer eSIM plans: here’s how much they cost

It’s now quicker and easier to swap your mobile phone plan, with TPG and iiNet the latest telcos to roll out eSIM products to new and existing customers.

Instead of visiting a store and buying a physical card, you can now get an eSIM through TPG and iiNet online, connecting you in just a few minutes. An eSIM serves the exact same purpose as a physical SIM card, minus the physical component.

Convenience is the biggest reason to consider an eSIM. Aside from being quick to set up, it’s easy to transfer between devices when you upgrade, and enables you to swap between multiple SIMs on the fly. For example, you could have a regular SIM plan for day-to-day use, and another specifically for travelling or work. In the event of a nationwide outage, like what happened to Optus in 2023, an eSIM lets you quickly connect to another carrier.

Before you rush to swap or upgrade your plan, you need to check that you have a compatible device first. Not every phone is eSIM-compatible, although the feature is quickly becoming standard among new devices.

TPG has a list of compatible handsets – albeit non-comprehensive, omitting devices like the Motorola Edge 40 – including major Apple, Samsung, and Google releases from the past few years.

How much does a TPG or iiNet eSIM cost?

The good news is that an eSIM costs the same as a physical card. Many telcos now offer eSIM plans, with TPG and iiNet the latest to join the party. Both telcos are mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), meaning they don’t own the network they provide a connection to. Instead, they use Vodafone’s network, offering some of the cheapest SIM plans in Australia.

At the moment, both TPG and iiNet have near-identical eSIM plans starting from $10 a month for new customers. With TPG, its 12GB plan costs $10 for the first six months, half its usual $20 price. This includes unlimited local calls and messages, with international add-ons also available.

For the same price, iiNet offers slightly less data: 8GB per month on the $10 tier. For a few dollars extra, you can get more data, although ACCC data shows that Australians don’t use much more than 10GB of mobile data each month.

To get an eSIM, simply choose the option when activating your plan, or swap using your login details if you’re already connected. TPG and iiNet only offer 4G connectivity, which is fine for most use cases, but it’s worth knowing in case you want a 5G plan. Also double check the coverage map to ensure your area is serviced.

To make sure you’re getting the best value for money, make sure to browse the cheapest SIM plans, including the best deals from Telstra and Vodafone.

Read more telco news on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.