Boost Broadband to shake up the NBN market, expands youth telco

Boost Mobile is about to be more than just a popular prepaid phone plan provider, following the announcement of its NBN product: Boost Broadband.

Partnering with wholesale telco services provider Building Telco Business (BTB), Boost Broadband will provide various NBN plans, including high-speed fibre internet. One of its big selling points is the promise of speeds nearing 1Gbps.

With nearly one million prepaid mobile customers in Australia, Boost now takes on other internet service providers (ISPs) in an attempt to shake up the market. When announcing the expansion, company founder Peter Adderton called out other telcos in light of the ACCC putting the industry on notice after the recent wholesale price change.

“The NBN market is flooded with brands who have delivered a poor consumer experience and questionable value…” Adderton said. “Australian consumers and small businesses continue to move away from the big old telco brands for their broadband connectivity towards more consumer-focused new brands like Boost. It’s time now for us to shake things up like we have done in prepaid.”

How much does Boost Broadband cost?

Specific details regarding price and speeds are not yet available, with Boost’s announcement alluding to “highly competitive” offers. Having recently launched eSIM products, Boost regularly positions itself as a challenger brand keen to do things differently from other telcos.

Bundle offers look likely, with existing Boost Mobile prepaid customers set to receive offers as an incentive to sign with Boost Broadband. Likewise, Boost will offer its NBN customers benefits relating to its phone plans. We don’t yet know the specifics at this stage.

When compared to the cheapest SIM plans, Boost Mobile provides a cost-effective 5G alternative to Telstra. As it currently stands, Boost is the only mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) – meaning it uses another company’s network infrastructure – to include access to the full Telstra network, reaching over 99% of the Australian population.

With this in mind, it’s reasonable to expect a competitively priced offering from Boost Broadband once it begins operation. You can register your interest online to be ready for when it’s available.

In the meantime, you can compare the cheapest NBN 100 plans, cheapest NBN 250 plans, and cheapest NBN plans overall to find the best deal on home internet.

