Several big upgrades make the Hisense U8NAU a compelling TV

It’s a TV bonanza at CES 2024, with Hisense unveiling its upgraded range featuring bright Mini LED technology. Each TV houses a raft of improvements over the 2023 range, with the Hisense U8NAU one to keep an eye on.

This announcement follows the confirmation of Hisense’s huge 300-inch C1 Laser projector coming to Australia. What this means is you’ll have plenty of options when upgrading your home cinema setup.

Across the brand’s core ULED range, each panel will have QLED Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision IQ, and a native 144Hz refresh rate perfect for gaming. Combined with bright Mini LED technology, Hisense positions its TVs as versatile devices suited even to homes filled with glare from natural light.

Hisense UXAU returns with more choice

Choice is a recurring theme with this year’s TVs. Hisense’s flagship UXAU model returns, this time with more sizes. It’ll now also come in a big 110-inch version, in addition to a 65-inch option. As nice as big TVs are, they’re not practical for all homes or budgets, so it’s good to see a smaller panel included this year.

Originally launched last year, the UXAU is the jewel in Hisense’s crown of ULED TVs. It uses the brand’s Mini LED X technology, with more backlights and dimming zones than any of the company’s other TVs.

Coming up against the TCL X955, which will feature a whopping 115-inch model, the Hisense UXAU is made to produce bright and precise images. TVs with traditional LED technology tend to generate a blooming effect, where light bleeds between light and dark areas. Meanwhile, Mini LED TVs with lots of backlights and dimming zones reduce this impact, rivalling OLED technology.

Hisense U8NAU one to watch

Arguably the biggest upgrade year-on-year will be found in the Hisense U8NAU model. Using Mini LED Pro backlights, it’ll wield more than 1,000 dimming zones and around 2,000 nits of peak brightness, up from last year’s U8KAU TV that had 500 dimming zones and 1,300-nit brightness respectively.

Like the UXAU, the U8NAU will come in more sizes. Starting at 55 inches, you’ll be able to get an 85-inch model if size is what you’re after. Hisense has also re-engineered the U8’s design to not only change the aesthetic but also tweak the built-in audio. Now, the audio technology is found in the rear of the TV, including up-firing speakers and a built-in subwoofer.

Along with the UXAU and U7NAU models, the Hisense U8NAU comes with a new solar-powered remote. In addition to USB-C charging, its included solar panel keeps the remote charged via ambient light, resulting in less waste from expired batteries.

Hisense U7, U6 and beyond

Considered the third of Hisense’s premium trio of TVs, the U7NAU also benefits from a raft of improvements. Available in sizes between 55 and 100 inches, this year’s model houses more than 300 dimming zones. For reference, Hisense claims this is triple that of last year’s U7KAU TV. It’s a promising upgrade, considering that the 2023 TV was a good device that struggled with precise contrast.

Hisense’s solid U7 range also benefits from more dimming zones. Image: supplied.

The new U6 TVs from Hisense also include Mini LED backlights, offering a more affordable model for shoppers on a budget. Size continues to dominate discussion, with the 100Q7NAU a new 100-inch TV intended as a big-screen option at a lower cost. It uses full-array technology instead of Mini LED while retaining a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and QLED Quantum Dot technology. Other TVs due to launch this year from Hisense include affordable Q6NAU and A4NAU models.

VIDAA U7, Hisense’s proprietary operating system, will drive the entire 2024 range. It’s packed with many of the most popular streaming apps ranging from Netflix and Disney+ to local sports streaming service Kayo. Disney+ is worth mentioning because the entire ULED range is now IMAX Enhanced certified, meaning you’ll get better HDR performance from compatible content.

Soundbars

Good visuals only make up half of the experience, which is why Hisense has also revealed a new suite of soundbars. At the top of the range is the AX5120 model, a 5.1.2-channel soundbar compatible with Dolby Atmos. It includes up-firing speakers to produce the effect of hearing sound from all directions, while clear dialogue comes from its centre speaker.

This flagship soundbar from Hisense also comes with a welcome feature called EzPlay. In a nutshell, it lets you control the TV and soundbar using just one remote. It’s a feature common among premium TV brands but it’s good to see Hisense bring it to its more affordable devices. The AX5120 also supports Bluetooth 5.3 for mobile device connectivity.

Specific pricing details will come soon, likely in March, as Hisense prepares to launch its local offering. Above all else, the various upgrades and more size options will bring strong competition to the Australian home entertainment market.

