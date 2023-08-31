Compact Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini offers big 7.1.4 sound

High-quality audio brand Sennheiser has revealed the Ambeo Soundbar Mini at IFA 2023, adding to the range of powerful small-footprint soundbars available on the market.

Now the third, and smallest, device in Sennheiser’s Ambeo Soundbar range, the $1,299.95 Mini is only 70cm wide, making it easier to fit on smaller TV cabinets and surfaces. With a 7.1.4 virtual surround sound, the soundbar supports common audio codecs like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and MPEG-H, in addition to 360 Reality Audio formats.

Due to its compact size, the Ambeo Soundbar Mini isn’t just for the living room. You could even set it up on your desk for a powerful computer media station, or boost the audio of any gaming display. Multiple input methods support this versatility, too. You can use HDMI to access eARC features, plus cast audio using built-in AirPlay and Chromecast functionality. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi also let you stream popular music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and more.

How does the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini work?

Powering the pint-sized soundbar is 250W class D amplification, driving four high-end full-range drivers and dual four-inch subwoofers. Combined, Sennheiser says these deliver audio clarity and hard-hitting bass. You can purchase a separate subwoofer in the form of the wireless Ambeo Sub ($1,119.95 on its own), although the Mini’s included subwoofers should produce noticeably better bass than any display’s built-in speakers.

To help with getting the right sound for your setup, the soundbar uses a bespoke Ambeo operating system that automatically calibrates the device. It does this using four integrated microphones that scan your room to adjust the virtual surround sound as needed. Similar to other brands’ calibration features, the Ambeo variant factors in room size and audio reflective surfaces and textures to produce the end result.

Also integrating with the Sennheiser Smart Control App, the Ambeo Soundbar Mini lets you manage features and updates from your smartphone. Several different modes offer further flexibility depending on your preferences, including various presets, a night mode, and a voice enhancement mode to help boost dialogue clarity. But of course, it’s the soundbar’s size that sets it apart.

“The magic of Sennheiser Ambeo technology immerses consumers in stunning 3D sound from a simple, single source in practically any home entertainment space,” Maximilian Voigt, Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Product Manager said. “Our most compact Soundbar yet comes at the perfect time with both features and dimensions that are a joy to live with, in or out of the living room.”

Available to order direct from Sennheiser and audio retailers on 1 September for $1,299.95, the Ambeo Soundbar Mini is among the more expensive compact soundbars, which is reflective of Sennheiser’s reputation for high-end audio devices.

As for the other Sennheiser soundbars, there’s also the larger Ambeo Plus ($2,499.95) and Ambeo Max ($3,999.95). The Ambeo Soundbar Mini is more expensive than Sonos’ compact Ray ($399) and Beam ($699) soundbars, but the Ambeo Mini’s 7.1.4 channels means you’ll likely get a fuller and more directional sound than the 2.0 and 5.0-channel Sonos devices.

